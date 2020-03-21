DAE issues advisory to Kalpakkam township residents

The Department of Atomic Eenergy Department (DAE) has issued an advisory to all the employees and residents of DAE townships in Kalpakkam.

In the advisory, it has been requested people to avoid social gatherings and functions where large numbers of people assemble unless it is absolutely necessary. The residents should avoid non-essential travel out of the township. Facility of sanitizing every hired bus/ light motor vehicle should be arranged.All non-residents should be allowed inside the township only after thermal scanning. All non-residents will be allowed inside the township only after thermal scanning.

Meetings, as far as feasible will be conducted through video conferencing. Thermal scanning will be carried out at all vehicle entry gates and DAE hospital, it said.

Facility of sanitizing every hired bus/ light motor vehicle should be arranged. The residents should avoid non-essential official/ personal travel out of the township.

All are requested to self quarantine if any symptoms like fever or flu, cold, cough. Necessary medical certificates should be obtained from DAE hospital. They may return to duty only on obtaining the medical fitness certficate.

“No party booking shall be entertained in any of the hostels/ guest houses. All creches of township should be closed until further orders. Contract labourers engaged in construction work shall be isolated and their entry/ exit should be only through the designated gate,” said Arunkumar Bhaduri, Director of General Services Organisation (GSO) in a circular.

GSO canteen will not be available for outsiders until further orders. Gathering in the GSO canteen should be restricted to not more than 10 people at a time.