December 31, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

N. Bhaskaran, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Avenue Supermarkets Limited (D-Mart), met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at his camp office on Saturday and presented a cheque of ₹3 crore as contribution to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. The contribution is towards Cyclone Michaung related relief efforts.

