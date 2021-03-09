Czech Republic keen to boost trade ties with Tamil Nadu: Ambassador

Tourism and education offer greater potential, says Milan Hovorka

Czech Republic is keen to strengthen its business ties with Tamil Nadu, Ambassador Milan Hovorka said.

“We consider Tamil Nadu as one of the most prospective Indian States in so many areas. I am starting purposefully by enabling people to people contact. This is my 11th visit to the State,” he said in an interaction on the sidelines of an event organised by The Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Mr. Hovorka said tourism and education could be two potential areas of synergies for Tamil Nadu and Czech Republic.

“In terms of tourism, both sides have so many places worth visiting. Ofcourse, now tourism is hit due to COVID-19 pandemic. But the idea is to keep the dialogue going, so that people can plan their travel once the pandemic is over,” he noted.

Mr. Hovorka pointed out other potential areas are automotive, food processing, textiles and financial services, defence and aerospace.“Tamil Nadu is a leading automotive hub in India. Czech Republic produces 1.2 million passenger cars a year. So there is a respective common ground to collaborate and explore the market opportunities together,” he said.

He said the bilateral trade between India and Czech Republic had been strong and there were investment opportunities for both sides.

Bilateral trade is now $1.6 billion out of which $1 billion is imports from India.

Even when Czech’s economy fell 5.6% in 2020 due to the impact from COVID-19, exports from India grew 7%, he said.