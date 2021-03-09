ChennaiCHENNAI 09 March 2021 01:37 IST
Comments
Czech envoy calls on Prince of Arcot
Updated: 09 March 2021 01:37 IST
The Ambassador of the Czech Republic to India in Delhi, Milan Hovorka, made a courtesy call on the Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali in Amir Mahal here on Monday.
He was accompanied by Ar Rm Arun, Honorary Consul, Czech Republic in Chennai. The Ambassador was keen to promote education in India, particularly joint venture programmes with the leading educational institutions in Tamil Nadu. In response, the Prince assured his support to the Ambassador’s initiative.
More In Chennai
Read more...