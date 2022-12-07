Cyclonic storm may bring heavy rain in north T.N. tomorrow

December 07, 2022 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - CHENNAI

This northeast monsoon’s first probable cyclonic storm brewing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger heavy rain, particularly over north Tamil Nadu, between December 8 and December 10.

The weather system is likely to be named as Mandous, a name suggested by the UAE in the list developed for naming tropical cyclones. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, the weather system is likely to intensify gradually as a cyclonic storm by Wednesday evening and reach Southwest Bay of Bengal – towards north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts by Thursday morning. It may prevail in the same region for two days and bring intense rain between Thursday and Saturday.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the department had issued orange colour-coded warning as of now. There are possibilities of extremely heavy rain, above 24.4 cm, in one or two places of north coastal Tamil Nadu and Delta districts on December 8 and December 9.

As of now, it is difficult to pinpoint the districts that may receive such heavy rain, sources said. Fairly widespread rain may lash from Thursday, and gradually increase in intensity and cover more areas from Friday.

On Thursday and Friday, north coastal parts, including Chennai and Mayiladuthurai, may receive heavy to very heavy rain. Adjoining districts of Ranipet and Kancheepuram are also likely to get heavy rain in isolated places. Similarly, seven districts including Salem and Namakkal may receive heavy rain on Friday, Mr. Balachandran added.

Chennai may get fairly widespread moderate rain between Thursday and Saturday as the storm remains within the vicinity of the Tamil Nadu coast. One or two areas may have heavy to very heavy rain during these days, he said.

The India Meteorological Department’s special tropical weather outlook has indicated that the weather system is likely to cross as a cyclonic storm downstream of Chennai on Saturday. It has warned of strong winds that may prevail along coastal parts, with speed reaching up to 50 kmph, on Thursday. Gale wind speed over north coastal parts may increase up to 80 kmph by Friday evening and continue till Saturday morning.