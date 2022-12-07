Cyclonic storm brewing over Bay of Bengal is likely to bring rain to several parts of T.N.

December 07, 2022 06:25 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

North coastal T.N. to get heavy downpour on Friday and Saturday

The Hindu Bureau

Fisherman pulling in a boat to a relatively safe and higher shore at Pattinapakkam in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The cyclonic storm brewing over the Bay of Bengal is likely to influence intense rainfall over several parts of Tamil Nadu from Wednesday to Sunday. North coastal parts, including Chennai, may have to brace for a downpour on Friday and Saturday as the cyclone approaches closer.

The system may break the hiatus of the monsoon in Chennai with spells of heavy to very heavy rain over different parts of the city on Friday and Saturday. According to the India Meteorological Department, the deep depression may intensify into a cyclonic storm and reach southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coast by Thursday morning.

The cyclone — ‘Mandous’ — is likely to cross between Puducherry and Sriharikota from Friday midnight to early hours of Saturday. As of now, the weather models forecast that it may cross the coast as a cyclonic storm, said officials.

As it may stay closer to the north coastal region, it would trigger heavy rain in several districts till the weekend. While various districts, including Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Tiruchi and Cuddalore, may experience rains of varied intensity from Thursday, extremely heavy rain, of more than 24 cm, may lash one or two places in Puducherry, Villupuram, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu on Friday.

Squally winds with speeds reaching up to 60 kmph may start blowing over north coastal areas from Thursday. Strong winds with speed up to 90 kmph may prevail till Saturday morning.

