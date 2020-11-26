Cyclone Nivar | Stalin distributes relief material to flood-affected

CHENNAI

26 November 2020 02:22 IST

He urged party functionaries to cooperate with officials who were involved in relief work

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday urged the State government to take intensive measures to protect those living along the banks of the Adyar, as the Public Works Department (PWD) had begun to release water from Chembarambakkam.

Mr. Stalin, who visited flood-affected areas in Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar, Kolathur, Egmore, Villivakkam and Harbour constituencies in Chennai, urged party functionaries to cooperate with officials who were involved in relief work. “The first priority is to shift people to safe areas. Follow all the precautionary measures to ensure that the flood situation does not lead to a second-wave of COVID-19,” he said. He distributed food, bedsheets and milk to those affected by waterlogging.

