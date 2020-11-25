Chennai

Cyclone Nivar: List of relief centers in Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation has identified 169 relief centres in all zones for sheltering the affected people during the north-east monsoon 2020. Here is a full list of officials of Revenue Department who are in charge of the various relief centers.

Full list here.

