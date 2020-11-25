Cyclone Nivar: Chennai Corporation evacuates 478 residents from low-lying areas

CHENNAI

25 November 2020 17:17 IST

A flood alert has been issued for residents of neighbourhoods on the banks of the Adyar river

The Greater Chennai Corporation has evacuated 478 residents from low-lying areas in view of Cyclone Nivar. Relief centres have been opened at 169 locations of the city to accommodate more than 10,000 people from vulnerable areas.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G.Prakash has requested residents of areas such as Kotturpuram and Jafferkhanpet and other areas on the banks of Adyar to relocate to relief centres owing to the possible risk of flooding in the Adyar river after the release of water in Chembarambakkam lake at noon.

Flood alert

A flood alert has been issued by the Greater Chennai Corporation for residents of neighbourhoods on the banks of Adyar river in the zones of Kodambakkam, Adyar, Valasaravakkam and Alandur. According to estimates, residents of more than 25,000 households along the banks of the Adyar river are likely to be affected by flooding. Residents are requested to relocate to any of the 169 relief centres of Greater Chennai Corporation.

Residents who need assistance are requested to call the Corporation helpline 1913 or the control room at 04425384530 and 04425384540.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash on Wednesday visited water-logged areas and instructed officials to facilitate relief measures.

Officials have been directed to procure additional equipment to reduce water-logging. Many roads such as Poonamallee High Road have been closed for traffic because of water-logging near Egmore.