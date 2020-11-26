Cyclone Nivar: Chennai Corporation clears 223 roads of uprooted trees, restores traffic

Civic officials have estimated that flood water entered about 40,000 houses within the Corporation limits

The Greater Chennai Corporation cleared 223 roads after uprooted trees disrupted traffic due to Cyclone Nivar, on Thursday. As many as 3,738 residents have been housed at the 68 relief centres of the Corporation.

Residents of many neighbourhoods have complained that water stagnation was severe on Thursday. Civic officials have estimated that flood water entered about 40,000 houses within the Corporation limits.

The Corporation has identified 58 locations where water stagnation is severe. Officials were able to bale out water from just 17 areas by Thursday morning, sources said.

The civic body has opened relief centres in neighbourhoods in the vicinity of rivers. The residents at relief centres will continue to receive assistance, officials said.