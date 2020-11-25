Cyclone Nivar | 12 departure and 12 arrival flights cancelled at Chennai airport

CHENNAI:

25 November 2020 08:53 IST

Officials of AAI had said they have been making arrangements to see how best flight operations can be operated

Twelve departures and arrivals from and to Chennai airport have been cancelled so far due to Cyclone Nivar. Flights to Kannur, Kozhikode, Vijayawada, Tiruchi, Thoothukudi, Bengaluru, Mangalore and Hubli were cancelled.

Officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI) had said they have been making arrangements to see how best flight operations can be operated. AAI has been coordinating with the Meteorological Department, National Disaster Response Force and State government officials as well. "The smaller ATR aircraft have been taken away from the airport by an airline because they feared it may be damaged when the cyclone makes a landfall. Those are the cancelled flights we see now. There may be delays through the day or diversions depending on the weather," an official said.

Advertising

Advertising