Cyclone Michaung | Arrival operations suspended at Chennai airport for two hours

December 04, 2023 10:47 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - CHENNAI

The arrival of flights at Chennai airport has been suspended for two hours due to heavy rains and winds on Monday, December 4, 2023.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said, the airfield will be shut for arrival operations from 9.17 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. on Monday. As far as departures are concerned, it will be left to the airlines’ discretion, owing to the persisting weather conditions.

Ten flights were diverted and many flights were cancelled at the airport since Sunday (December 3) night due to strong winds and downpours caused by Cyclone Michuang. Sources said, there is quite a bit of waterlogging in some of the taxiways.

