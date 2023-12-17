Cyclone Michaung: T.N. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launches cash assistance of ₹6,000 for flood-affected families

December 17, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on December 17, launched the distribution of ₹6,000 each to families that have been affected by Cyclone Michaung.

He distributed the cash assistance to women belonging to a group of flood-affected families gathered near the Velachery lake on Sunday. Following the launch of the scheme, he inspected the distribution of cash assistance at TUCS Fair Price Shop in Velachery.

Flood-affected residents formed a serpentine queue at the shop with tokens to receive the cash. After the Chief Minister launched the scheme, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena inspected the shop and listened to grievances of residents who queued up for the cash assistance.

“Each fair price shop will have a separate counter to receive applications from flood-affected residents who have not received tokens. The applications will be scrutinised for payment of the cash assistance. Around 29 lakh family card holders in Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur, are affected by floods,” said Mr. Meena. The number of residents who receive cash assistance will be finalised after the scrutiny of all applications, he added.

B. Meera, a resident of Ashtalakshmi Fourth Street, in Velachery, said her house had four feet of water during the floods. “We were unable to open the door to escape. Many household valuables were lost in the floods. I request the government to give flood assistance to all the people affected by floods. Many residents without ration cards need help after the floods,” she said.

P. Anu, another resident of Velachery, who was among the group of residents that received cash from the Chief Minister, said the response of the government and elected representatives was good after the floods. “The elected representatives supplied milk, and essential items during the floods. But I request the government to give cash assistance to all residents. Many residents affected by floods have not received the tokens. Our area had three feet of water,” she said.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, CMDA and HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekar Babu and Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan were present.

