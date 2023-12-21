Cyclone Michaung | Stormwater drain work prevented inundation in Thousand Lights constituency, says report by MLA

December 21, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - CHENN

Stormwater drain construction and repair work carried out over the past couple of years in the Thousand Lights Assembly constituency prevented prolonged inundation at a majority of locations here, during the intense rainfall earlier this month, according to a report compiled by Thousand Lights MLA N. Ezhilan.

The report on the mitigation, rescue and relief work carried out in the constituency during the heavy rainfall brought in by Cyclone Michaung said that 45 places had been identified as prone to water stagnation based on the flooding that happened in 2021.

Based on a study by an expert committee, 25 projects to carry out construction, desilting and other improvements to stormwater drains were carried out in these areas. Consequently, 25 of these 45 places witnessed no inundation, which according to the report meant that the water drained in less than five hours once the rains stopped in the early hours of December 5, 2023.

The water drained in six to 12 hours at 12 places. It took 24 hours to drain at two places: Bharatheeswarar Colony 4th Street and Pillaiyar Koil Street. In six places: Kasturi Estate, Model School Road, Venkata Rathinam Salai, Thiruvalluvarpuram, Vada Agaram and Varadharajapet, it took 36 hours for the water to drain. While in Vada Agaram and Thiruvalluvarpuram inundation did not reduce quickly due to the inability of the Cooum river to take in more water, the report said stormwater drain construction is under proposal in the other four areas.

The report further said that a ₹52.6 crore project to widen the underground drainage for 30 km and the construction of three mini pumping stations would be executed soon. This will prevent blocks or overflow in the sewage during floods at the 46 vulnerable spots.

According to the report, two preparatory meetings held in the third week of November with officials from Greater Chennai Corporation, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) and Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board and the creation of a WhatsApp group for the constituency with officials concerned, helped in swift response after the rains.

The report said a kitchen set up a day ahead of the heavy rains on Giriappa Road proved helpful with 2.15 lakh food packets supplied from there in four days through officials and DMK functionaries.

