Cyclone Michaung: Southern Railway suffers ₹35 crore revenue loss

December 09, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - CHENNAI

Southern Railway suffered a revenue loss of about ₹35 crore due to cancellation of trains after Cyclone Michaung played havoc leaving maintenance yards and tracks under water.

In an interview with The Hindu on Friday, Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh said the cyclone affected the operation of 605 Mail/Express trains over 4 days. While 449 trains were fully cancelled, 51 trains were short terminated, 40 diverted and two partially cancelled.

The originating point of 60 trains were changed and two trains were rescheduled. Besides, the regular suburban services were suspended in all sections and passenger special trains were operated between Chennai Beach and Arakkonam section to facilitate movement of passengers from short terminated trains to Chennai and nearby areas. In the passenger segment alone, Southern Railway incurred a revenue loss of about ₹35 crore due to cancellation of trains, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked if the zone had anticipated the severity of cyclone and taken precautionary measures, Mr. Singh said the Indian Meteorological Department had informed all government agencies, including the railways, about the severity of the cyclone.

A number of corrective actions were taken in advance such as raising the height of the Bridge No.14 in Basin Bridge area by 300 mm and creating an additional opening of 6.4 m to increase the flow of stormwater from Otteri Nalla into Buckingham Canal, he said.

(Bridge No.14 located between Basin Bridge Junction and Vyasarpadi is a critical bridge that connects Chennai Central with the South Western corridor. Whenever water level rises above the danger mark, train services are suspended putting safety on priority.)

All storm-water drains around the tracks, including collection wells, were cleared of debris to allow unhindered flow of rain water, as a result of which there were no breaches of tracks despite heavy rains in Chennai division. “However, heavy rainfall of around 550 mm on 4th and 5th December led to stagnation/overflow of water because of overflowing Buckingham and Cooum Canals. These two canals pass along the Chennai Central, Chennai Egmore stations resulting in the water level crossing the danger mark in Bridge No.14.”

Bridge to be rebuilt

Mr. Singh said though the span of Bridge No 14 was widened and its height increased in July this year, the heavy flow in Buckingham Canal and backwater caused the submergence of the bridge.

In the next two years, Bridge No 14 would be rebuilt to have more waterway so that it remains functional even during heavy rains.

The General Manager said several trains could not be operated as their maintenance depots atBasin bridge, Gopalsamy Nagar (Chennai Egmore) and Tambaram were inundated. Primary and secondary maintenance is undertaken in these depots where the rakes are examined for safety before being rolled out for operations.

On how the railway staff managed to drain the rain water and restore normal services within a 4-5 days, Mr. Singh said a contingency plan was drafted in advance for mitigating the impact of cyclone and also for restoration works. Accordingly, men, material and machinery were mobilized at all flood affected places and engaged continuously round-the-clock.

Flood-prone areas

Mr. Singh said Avadi, Korukkupet, Chennai Beach to Chennai Egmore and Chennai Central were identified as flood-prone areas where remedial measures would be taken up to prevent the recurrence of flooding.

On the relief measures during the floods, he said Southern Railway undertook evacuation of passengers of trains which had to be short-terminated on stations short of Chennai Central/Chennai Egmore, by running EMU trains and special buses by Metropolitan Transport Corporations.

All vending stalls were kept open 24 hours to facilitate availability of food & water. Refund of fares were also arranged by opening additional counters at stations duly providing help desks.

Emergency Medical Assistance booths were set up for the benefit of the travelling public, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.