December 12, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - Chennai

The School Education Department of Tamil Nadu on Monday said action would be taken against the headmaster of a Government High School in Korattur, who had some Class IV students clean the overhead water tanks on the premises.

In a viral video, the boys were seen standing precariously on the water tank while trying to clean it. The department recently released ₹1.9 crore for government schools in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts for cleaning their premises after they were badly hit during Cyclone Michaung, as per a release. However, many faculty of government and government-aided schools alleged they had to spend money out of their pockets for cleaning and repair works.

The schools, which reopened on Monday, were supposed to be cleaned and ready for classes. “Only ₹1.9 crore was released for all four districts i.e ₹2,500 per school, which compelled all principals to spend,” said a headmaster of a school in Tirvallur district.

According to the department, the funds were released to the Public Works Department (PWD), which undertakes the cleaning works. It directed the schools to pump out water, clear trees, check electrical wiring, among other activities.

“I had to spend nearly ₹5,000 out of my pocket. PWD personnel visited but no real work was done. None of us were consulted on the works to be carried out. So, how does the department know what should be done,” said a teacher of a government school in Tiruvottiyur.

Parents of a Government High School in Mangadu are concerned about a temporary roof installed by teachers last year. Built using donations from the public and faculty, it leaks during showers. They are calling for action from the School Education Department authorities.

Meanwhile, in government-aided schools, restoration depends on donations, unlike Corporation schools, where respective ward councillors take cognisance of the issues, as per a source linked to an aided school in Egmore. Other teachers agreed that this had been the case for many years. “The department just asks us to reopen. The onus has always been on the teachers to work things out,” said a member of the Secondary Grade Seniority Teachers’ Association.

J. Kumaragurubaran, Secretary of School Education, said he was monitoring the cleaning work, and added: “Apart from four government schools, all other schools were cleared to begin classes on Monday.”