Cyclone Michaung | Rains cause huge cave-in near Thiru Vi Ka bridge in Chennai, traffic hit

December 06, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Traffic police said they had barricaded the crater; vehicles were diverted to the opposite side of the bridge

The Hindu Bureau

A senior official of the City Traffic police said the cave-in took place just outside flower shops located on the south side of the bridge | Photo Credit: Raghunathan SR 

A huge cave in on L.B. Road in Adyar on Wednesday morning, shocked residents of Chennai who are just recovering from the devastating effects of Cyclone Michuang.

The cave-in, which took place on Thiru Vi Ka bridge close to the Theosophical Society resulted in traffic being diverted on that stretch. 

A senior official of the City Traffic police said the cave-in took place just outside flower shops located on the south side of the bridge. Immediately, barricades were installed around the crater, and traffic was diverted on the opposite side of the bridge, he added. 

Deepa Parthasarathy, a resident of Mylapore, who was proceeding to a private hospital in Chromepet in a car, said traffic was blocked initially, but within a few minutes, it was resumed by diverting the vehicles on the opposite side of the bridge. 

