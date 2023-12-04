HamberMenu
Cyclone Michaung | Mugger crocodile spotted on a waterlogged road near Perungalathur

Environment Secretary Supriya Sahu said the reptile probably emerged from a overflowing waterbody; she said there was no likelihood of harm to humans as long as these creature were left alone and unprovoked

December 04, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A screenshot from a video showing the crocodile crawling into bushes on the roadside

A screenshot from a video showing the crocodile crawling into bushes on the roadside | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A video of a mugger crocodile crawling on a waterlogged road near Perungalathur amidst heavy downpours due to Cyclone Michaung has gone viral on social media platforms.

The crocodile was spotted on Perungalathur-Nedungundram road in the late hours of Sunday, December 3, 2023, as per officials. In the video, the reptile was seen crossing the road and entering bushes along the side of the road even as commuters passed by.

Mugger crocodiles, or marsh crocodiles, are known to live in shallow water bodies or slow-moving artificial reservoirs.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to Departments of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, took to social media and said there were a few mugger crocodiles in several water bodies in Chennai. They are ‘shy creatures’ that tend to avoid humans, she said.

This particular crocodile emerged onto the road due to overflowing water caused by the intense rainfall associated with Cyclone Michaung. There is no likelihood of harm to humans as long as these animals are left alone and are unprovoked, said Ms. Sahu in a post on social media platform X.

Speaking to The Hindu, District Forest Officer S. Shanmugam said the Nedungundram road was inspected on Monday morning and the reptile most probably entered a nearby waterbody. “Forest staff are deployed to perambulate the area. If such crocodiles are spotted they will handle it,” he said.

Chennai / rains / Monsoon / flood / cyclones

