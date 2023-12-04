Cyclone Michaung | Mugger crocodile spotted on a waterlogged road near Perungalathur

December 04, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

A video of a mugger crocodile crawling on a waterlogged road near Perungalathur amidst heavy downpours due to Cyclone Michaung has gone viral on social media platforms.

The crocodile was spotted on Perungalathur-Nedungundram road in the late hours of Sunday, December 3, 2023, as per officials. In the video, the reptile was seen crossing the road and entering bushes along the side of the road even as commuters passed by.

People were advised not to venture to water bodies near VIT/Nedungundram Lake as a crocodile was spotted near the lake.

Mugger crocodiles, or marsh crocodiles, are known to live in shallow water bodies or slow-moving artificial reservoirs.

Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary to Departments of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, took to social media and said there were a few mugger crocodiles in several water bodies in Chennai. They are ‘shy creatures’ that tend to avoid humans, she said.

This particular crocodile emerged onto the road due to overflowing water caused by the intense rainfall associated with Cyclone Michaung. There is no likelihood of harm to humans as long as these animals are left alone and are unprovoked, said Ms. Sahu in a post on social media platform X.

Speaking to The Hindu, District Forest Officer S. Shanmugam said the Nedungundram road was inspected on Monday morning and the reptile most probably entered a nearby waterbody. “Forest staff are deployed to perambulate the area. If such crocodiles are spotted they will handle it,” he said.