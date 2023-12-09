Cyclone Michaung | Greater Chennai Corporation expedites waste collection work

December 09, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) began clearing waste across the city’s 15 zones and collected 12,381 tonnes of garbage and garden waste on December 6 and 7, after the city faced torrential rain caused by Cyclone Michaung on December 4.

With complaints pouring in from several areas, the civic body has also engaged conservancy workers from other districts for cleaning activities. On December 6 and 7, 12,381 tonnes of garbage and garden waste had been collected from 200 wards. Garden waste includes trees and branches on streets and private properties.

The city also noted 92.3% attendance of conservancy workers – including the employees of private agencies – as per GCC’s data. Conservancy operations in 11 of the 15 zones in the city have been outsourced. More than 18,000 workers have been deployed in four zones in addition to the civic body’s permanent workers.

A conservancy worker of Urbaser Sumeet said work had been expedited since staff from other areas joined on December 7. According to GCC data, the most garbage and garden waste – 2,167.55 tonnes – was collected in zone 9 (Teynampet) on December 6 and 7. On the other hand, the most garden waste – 330 tonnes – was collected in zone 5 (Royapuram).

The data reveals that on December 6, 1,174 tonnes of garbage was collected from zone 9, while from zones 5 and 6 (Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar) 360 and 390 tonnes were cleared respectively. The same day, zone 8 had the highest volume of garden waste — 94.26 tonnes. In total, on December 6, 10,911 tonnes of garbage and 1,469 tonnes of garden waste were removed from city streets. The following day, zone 5 registered the highest garbage collection — 563 tonnes — which is 173 tonnes more in one day.

According to a conservancy worker in zone 3 of Chennai Enviro Solutions Private Limited, the private agency to which the civic body outsourced garbage collection in zones 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 7, the collection began in the North region only on December 7, and they received mixed waste from all residents, post-cyclone, unlike the earlier days.

“Waste was mostly comprised of dirty clothes, mattresses, pillows, and plastic bottles. Women workers had to separate them before disposing them. It is tough, but I have been doing it for four years after heavy rain. Some streets are still inundated, so work only begun there as of Friday,” she said. The overall data showcases a collective disposal of 5,662 tonnes of garbage and 802 tonnes of garden waste across all zones on December 7.

Seeking volunteers

Urbaser Sumeet, the conservancy company engaged by the Greater Chennai Corporation, has sought for volunteers to help with the ‘Mass Cleaning Activity & Horticulture Waste Clearance’, since more waste than usual needed to be collected post-Michaung.

“The volunteers will be provided with safety gear including gloves. They do not have any shift timings. The volunteers will also be engaged in raising awareness among people on source segregation of waste, handing garbage over to battery-operated-vehicle drivers and ⁠not littering in public places,” a company official said.

