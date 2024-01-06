Cyclone Michaung effect at Bessie

January 06, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST

The Indian ash tree plays dead. It can shed leaves to a degree that it appears to have hit the path of no return and the sap of life is draining out of it. And from a position of barrenness, it assumes new life, springing back into notice and glory like the proverbial Phoenix. Flowering in racemes, it puts on a resplendent show.

At the time of this write-up going to print, a few Indian ash trees on Elliots Beach Road facing the sea have cast aside their old attire, having it slowly replaced with fern-green new leaves. Despite the sprouting greenery, these trees are devoid of colour and grandeur.

But this is the time of the year — the photos were clicked on January 5, 2024 — when the Indian ash tree is genetically programmed to flaunt its leaves, huge clumps of them across its branches, not to shed them. The “dramatics”, one that has to do with playing dead, is a good distance away.

The fact that these Indian ash trees at Bessie are engaging in a familiar behaviour, but out-of-season, comes into bold relief as one pauses to say ‘howdy’ to the other Indian ash trees encountered on Besant Avenue Road, just a quick strides away from Elliots Beach Road.

These Indian ash trees at Elliots Beach Road had been divested of their leaves by Michaung. A Pongam tree is also similarly impoverished. A few young neem trees, a young Cassia fistula tree too wear a partially shaven look. In contrast, all the examples of Terminalia catappa (the Indian almond tree) are togged in their greenish best.

Habitues of Bessie would recall how Cyclone Nilam, in November 2012, did something similar but many times more dramatic to the trees on the beach. Nilam being more powerful in how it met the coast, all the trees on Elliots Beach Road, and some on the streets branching off this road too, had turned brown.

At that time, the cyclone-induced browning of trees was more pronounced and visible at Bessie than at Marina. Michaung has caused much less browning at Bessie, and even lesser at Marina. However, the mild Michaung effect does manage to take habitues of Bessie down memory lane to November, 2012.