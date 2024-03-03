Cyclone Michaung | Corporation temporarily restores 96% of roads with potholes

March 03, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) temporarily restored 96% of the roads after Cyclone Michaung, according to the report submitted by the civic body during a review of the Chief Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Government recently.

Following Cyclone Michaung, the GCC identified 9,814 patches or potholes requiring repair in 3,143 roads. Of these, temporary restoration was done for 9,429 and the remaining 385 are expected to be completed by March 5, according to the report.

The GCC planned to complete laying works on 6,327 roads and managed to finish 4,720 of these under several schemes, including Nagarpura Salai Membattu Thittam, Singara Chennai 2.0, Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund (TURIF) and State Finance Commission (SFC), and work on 1,041 roads is under progress. Moreover, work in 291 stretches is yet to be taken up.

Under SFC 2023-24 and 2024-25 marked for Michaung Cyclone-permanent restoration was an allocation of ₹210 crore for 1,383 roads. The letter of award (LoA) was received on February 22 and work has commenced.

In Zone 11, where the maximum number of works are pending — 90 are under progress and 137 are to be taken up — work is to be completed by March 18. Similarly, work is expected to be completed by the end of this month in all 15 zones, the report stated.

The report also revealed that the GCC had to drop 275 road works owing to the ongoing project of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) and stormwater drain (SWD) works.

In the previous fiscal, of the 4,616 roads that needed to be relaid, 90% were done, that is 3,994. Of the total, 259 works are under progress and 166 are yet to be taken up. Work, in a total of 472 roads, was dropped in both FY 2022-23 and FY 2023-24, GCC mentioned in the report.