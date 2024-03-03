GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Cyclone Michaung | Corporation temporarily restores 96% of roads with potholes

Greater Chennai Corporation submitted a report during a review of the Chief Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Government recently

March 03, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) temporarily restored 96% of the roads after Cyclone Michaung, according to the report submitted by the civic body during a review of the Chief Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Government recently.

Following Cyclone Michaung, the GCC identified 9,814 patches or potholes requiring repair in 3,143 roads. Of these, temporary restoration was done for 9,429 and the remaining 385 are expected to be completed by March 5, according to the report.

ALSO READ
Complete flood mitigation works before the onset of the northeast monsoon, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena tells officials

The GCC planned to complete laying works on 6,327 roads and managed to finish 4,720 of these under several schemes, including Nagarpura Salai Membattu Thittam, Singara Chennai 2.0, Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund (TURIF) and State Finance Commission (SFC), and work on 1,041 roads is under progress. Moreover, work in 291 stretches is yet to be taken up.

Under SFC 2023-24 and 2024-25 marked for Michaung Cyclone-permanent restoration was an allocation of ₹210 crore for 1,383 roads. The letter of award (LoA) was received on February 22 and work has commenced.

In Zone 11, where the maximum number of works are pending — 90 are under progress and 137 are to be taken up — work is to be completed by March 18. Similarly, work is expected to be completed by the end of this month in all 15 zones, the report stated.

The report also revealed that the GCC had to drop 275 road works owing to the ongoing project of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) and stormwater drain (SWD) works.

In the previous fiscal, of the 4,616 roads that needed to be relaid, 90% were done, that is 3,994. Of the total, 259 works are under progress and 166 are yet to be taken up. Work, in a total of 472 roads, was dropped in both FY 2022-23 and FY 2023-24, GCC mentioned in the report.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation / corporations

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.