The Third Master Plan for the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) is will undergo revision, and considerations for mitigating issues related to real estate developments near watershed areas and waterbodies will be integrated into the finalised plan, according to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena.

Followed by the torrential rain on December 4, people living in Pallikaranai, close to the marshland, and in Velachery, Madipakkam, Korattur, and Perungudi and parts of Kottivakkam were affected by the flood for days.

To a question regarding the permission for developments close to waterbodies and the marshland, Mr. Meena told The Hindu, “These developments were allowed as per planning norms close to them [watershed areas and waterbodies]. We have to look at the city’s Master Plan. Right now, the Third Master Plan [for the CMA] is under revision. So, in that, we will consider these issues while finalising the Third Master Plan.”

“In Pallikaranai marshland, water has to pass through the houses. For this floodwater to reach the sea, it has to pass via the Okkiyam Maduvu, drain down from Buckingham Canal and then Muttukadu. Further, water flows from higher-level regions. So, there will be stagnation owing to heavy downpours even when storm-water drains are installed.”

At a press meet in Pallikaranai, the Chief Secretary said the 14-member Advisory Committee, headed by former IAS official V. Thiruppugazh, had already put forth suggestions. “We will review these suggestions again, and after studying the flooded areas of North Chennai, we will discuss with the committee on what needs to be done,” he said.

“We have enumerated the locations of encroachments near watershed areas and waterbodies. After identifying them, we will remove them,” he told reporters. He mentioned that electricity services had been restored in Sai Balaji Nagar, Pallikaranai, which was the last locality in the city to receive power, i.e., all areas of the city now have access to electricity, nearly six days after Cyclone Michaung passed by.

Relief for Sadayankuppam

Medical camps to provide free treatment at Sadayankuppam were held from December 10, said Mr. Meena, after he and other officials visited the area and Nettukuppam on Sunday.

He stated: “We have arranged medical camps right now. The Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare is in zones 1 and 2 to check these camps. There were reports of an oil spill here. Sadayankuppam faced inundation as the Kosasthalaiyar canal was not receiving water.”

The move comes after complaints of skin irritation allegedly caused due to the oil-contaminated water emerged from these localities. He said that alternative arrangements for classes had been made in six inundated Greater Chennai Corporation schools.

The Greater Chennai Corporation Middle School in Kathivakkam, Ennore on December 10 in Zone 1. The level of inundation can be noted in the walls.



A Class 10 student, son of a daily-wage worker in Periya Kuppam in Ward 2, Zone 1, said the students of all classes left their books… pic.twitter.com/SJSDqFtS7S — R Aishwaryaa (@AishRavi64) December 10, 2023

“For the schools identified in low-lying areas, new structures will be raised and floor level will be increased to avoid waterlogging in the future. This will be done once additional funds are allocated for the same,” Mr. Meena added.

‘No excess outflow’

The Chief Secretary said: “As soon as the warning from the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) regarding the cyclone was issued before the rain, the water level was decreased by 25% in Chembarambakkam before heavy rain hit, in order to reduce the level of inundation. No excess water was released.”