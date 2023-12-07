ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclone Michaung | Chennai Corporation initiates new SOS system amidst rising complaints of hotline overload

December 07, 2023 11:12 am | Updated 12:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

Officials said that 50 lines have been connected to the Corporation’s 1913 helpline, specifically for SOS-related complaints

The Hindu Bureau

Parts of the city continued to remain inundated on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. A scene in Saidapet | Photo Credit: M. Karunakaran

Complaints that the Greater Chennai Corporation’s hotline and lines to officials and councillors are constantly busy, and that residents’ calls are being cancelled, being placed on hold for hours, have surfaced from across the city.

Several residents of Velachery, Kodungaiyur and Saidapet claimed they were unable to reach the Corporation to ask for boats to rescue the elderly residents in apartment complexes in the several areas.

72 hours and counting: many parts of south Chennai still inundated

Many pointed out that network connection snarls added to their woes.

Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Corporation said it has initiated a separate system to address SOS-level complaints, for issues related to pregnant women, children and the elderly. Officials said that 50 lines were connected to the 1913 toll-free helpline.

As of 2 p.m. on Wednesday, (December 6, 2023) 7,129 complaints were registered via the 1913 helpline. Officials said they were also tracking complaints on social media and the Namma Chennai app.

