Cyclone Michaung | Chennai Corporation asks residents in coastal areas and low-lying areas to shift to safer locations

According to forecasts received by the civic body, 198 out of 200 wards of the Chennai Corporation are expected to receive heavy rainfall in the range of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm on December 3 evening

December 03, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
High tides hit along the coastal area due to Cyclone Michaung at Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai on Sunday, December 3, 2023

High tides hit along the coastal area due to Cyclone Michaung at Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai on Sunday, December 3, 2023 | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

Greater Chennai Corporation on Sunday, December 3, 2023 has advised residents along the coastal zones and residents in low-lying areas to shift to safer locations including the 162 relief shelters of the civic body owing to heavy rains and a wind velocity more than 70 km per hour.

The civic body on social media has advised residents to avoid going out, announcing that it was going to start raining heavily after Sunday evening. Residents have been advised not to stay in dilapidated buildings, not to take shelter under a tree and keep away from utility lines. 

According to forecasts received by the civic body, 198 out of 200 wards of the Chennai Corporation are expected to receive heavy rainfall in the range of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm on Sunday evening while two wards in the western parts of the city are expected to receive less than 64.5 mm rainfall. While the rainfall intensity in the city is expected to increase after 6 p.m. on Sunday, the rainfall may cross 40 mm by midnight.

Chennai Corporation zones such as Kodambakkaan and Perungudi have received the largest number of civic complaints from residents during the rains on Sunday. According to estimates, many of the 1300 complaints pertain to water stagnation.

Pumpshave been deployed at areas such as Railway Border Road in Kodambakkam zone in ward 132. Residents have been requested to call Chennai Corporation helpline 1913 for reporting civic issues in the city.

Chennai / Chennai Corporation

