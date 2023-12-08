Cyclone Michaung | All 22 subways clear of inundation: Municipal Administration Minister

December 08, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Chennai

All 22 subways within the corporation were open for traffic on Friday, said Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban, and Water Supply K.N. Nehru said earlier in the day. He had completed inspections in Perungudi, Valasaravakkam, and Alandur to check measures taken by the Greater Chennai Corporation after Cyclone Michaung lashed on the city recently.

He told reporters, “Greater Chennai Corporation has 1,162 motor pumps ready to pump rainwater, with 306 places already cleared of inundation. Of the 67 of the 488 bus routes, roads, including highways, were inundated, and of these, 57 are free of water. Work is in progress at the remaining locations. Moreover, conservancy workers, under the GCC and from local bodies of other districts, have been deployed for cleaning waste across the 15 zones.” He added, “The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board distributed drinking water through 474 trucks, clearing sewage and rainwater reservoirs in 333 streets.”

Further, 1,512 fallen trees within Chennai Corporation limits were reported, of which 1,303 were cleared so far.

According to him, on December 8, 1,060 monsoon medical camps treated 77,663 people in all zones. Special monsoon medical camps were conducted at 623 locations, and 14,268 people in 65 relief camps under Greater Chennai Corporation areas received breakfast on December 8.

“A total of 47,79,222 food packets were distributed, including 1,04,290 bread packets, 7,01,941 drinking water bottles, 8,47,633 biscuit packets, 51,733 milk powder packets, 14,574 milk packets, 61,380 kg of rice, and 1,739 kg of food items, including pulses,” he said.

The minister also listed out the details of stormwater drain works completed across the city so far and the budget allotted for them.

