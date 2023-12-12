HamberMenu
Cyclone Michaung | About 70% attendance in schools under Greater Chennai Corporation on day 1

December 12, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

An average of 70% attendance has been recorded in schools under Greater Chennai Corporation across zones on the first day of reopening, a week after the city was hit by Cyclone Michaung, according to GCC school teachers.

Corporation Commissioner J.Radhakrishnan said of the 420 schools under the civic body, all schools, apart from four — two Corporation schools under Zone 11 (Valasaravakkam), one in Vettuvankani in Zone 15 (Sholinganallur) and CPS in Thiyagi Sathiyamoorthy Nagar in Zone 1 (Thiruvottiyur), were functional on December 11.

“Alternate arrangements such as using community centres for classes are being made as of now. All schools have been reopened with clean toilets, drinking water facilities, garbage disposal etc.,” he said.

A member of the Tamil Nadu Elementary School Teachers’ Federation said an average of about 70% attendance could have been recorded on Day 1. “The daily average before rains stood around 80-90% in all schools, including high schools and higher secondary schools. This is a good turnout,” he said.

GCC Deputy Commissioner (Education) Sharanya Ari said the schools have also been asked to issue a list of books, stationary and other requirements. “Once this list is finalised, all requirements will be issued by this week.” She mentioned that the exam scheduled for Wednesday, December 13, is just a warm-up and will not be accounted for.

Zone 11 Ward Committee Chairperson (Valasaravakkam) V. Rajan said, “The Corporation Primary School in Alapakkam was clear of inundation, cleaned and will be functional from December 11. Work is under way to ready the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Porur along with the Public Works Department (PWD) as well.

Repair work

Minor repair works are being taken up by teachers from time to time in some schools, and major necessities, mostly in the old buildings under Singara Chennai 2.0 are looked after by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), if reported, the association member said.

According to Mr. Rajan, “Earlier this year, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi allocated ₹4 crore to improve eight of the 13 Corporation schools in Valasaravakkam Zone. The tender for four was released, while the rest are under process.”

Ms. Ari mentioned that over 100 schools were identified for development under various schemes and using GCC Capital Funds. “Old school buildings, such as the Corporation Middle School in Krishnampet which is 35 years old, cannot be improved immediately. Further, even if the Corporation sets a deadline of a year, there may be delays due to weather-related issues, such as rains. Hence, we will look into improving the schools as much as possible by March 2024,” she assured.

