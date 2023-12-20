Cyclone Michaung | 1.73 lakh children receive Measles-Rubella vaccination in four flood-affected districts

December 20, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

In six days, Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccines were administered to 1.73 lakh children in flood-affected areas of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts. The special vaccination campaign will go on till the end of December.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine had launched a special MR vaccination campaign on December 13, to prevent any outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases, especially measles. This was to cover children aged nine months to 15 years in flood-affected areas, following Cyclone Michaung.

As per Population Projections for India and States 2011-2036, the approximate population of nine months to 15 years in the flood-affected districts is 27.42 lakh. Considering that around 40% of the population of these districts was affected by floods, the Health Department planned to vaccinate 10.96 lakh children.

The special MR vaccination campaign is underway in the Chennai Corporation and four other health unit districts: Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Poonamallee.

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi said that this was a proactive measure due to the risk of measles outbreaks in the aftermath of floods.

“We have received a good response. Children, especially those residing in areas where water stagnation persisted for a long time, more than two days, can get vaccinated to prevent measles. Children aged nine months to 15 years who have already received their regular measles and rubella vaccination can get this additional dose of MR vaccine free of cost at primary health centres (PHC) in rural areas and urban PHCs and government paediatric centres (Institute of Child Health and Institute of Social Paediatrics at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital) under the Chennai Corporation,” he said.

T. S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said, “There is a potential for measles to occur in crowded places, particularly in shelters following any disaster including cyclones/floods, particularly when children are accommodated together. Measles infection will bring down their immunity drastically and will enable other infections to superimpose. Hence, to avoid an outbreak of measles, which easily spreads to other children, we are advocating this additional dose of the measles vaccine.”

The stock position of MR vaccines in the State is 3.37 lakh, and the government of India has released another 10 lakh doses to the State.

Officials said a similar MR vaccination campaign would be held in the four southern districts that received heavy rainfall, after the situation stabilises.