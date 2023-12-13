Cyclone Michaung | 1,600 streetlights missing, 40 km of cables damaged in Chennai

December 13, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Many streetlights, including new ones installed under the Nirbhaya Fund to light up dark spots on city stretches, have been damaged during the torrential rains that pounded the city in the wake of Cyclone Michaung, while many others were found missing after the disaster.

According to preliminary estimates, around 1,600 streetlights are missing from the streets after the cyclone; 1,100 streetlight fittings have been lost and 1,500 fittings have been damaged. More than 40 km of cables are damaged. Major damage to streetlights, poles and cables have been reported in the zones of Teynampet, Manali, Tondiarpet, Ambattur, Kodambakkam, Anna Nagar and Sholinganallur.

Chennai Corporation Councillors have demanded replacement of the damaged streetlights to help enhance safety, especially the safety of women, in the city.

Anna Nagar ward 104 councillor T.V. Shemmozhi said streetlights in areas such as Mullai Nagar were improved under the Nirbhaya Fund a few months ago. “The area was dark as the old streetlights were installed 35 metres away from each other. Under the Nirbhaya Fund, new streetlights were installed with 25 metre spacing to light up the area. Residents have requested us to replace the damaged streetlights and install additional street lights for the safety of women,” said Mr. Shemmmozhi.

Ambattur ward 84 councillor J. John said new streetlights were required on Yadavar Street, Brahmin Street and Kannan Koil Street in Pattaravakkam and Vinayagar Koil Street in Korattur as the locality gets very dark.

“Many streetlights were also damaged during the construction of stormwater drains. The labourers reportedly took the damaged cables away. Residents have demanded new streetlights and the replacement of cables,” said Mr. John.

Many roads in areas with a large number of women’s hostels were also flooded during Cyclone Michaung. Such areas have also reported damage to streetlights as well. Councillors in these areas have also demanded additional streetlights. Areas such as Anna Nagar, Velachery and Sholinganallur have a large number of hostels for women.

Chennai has 2.7 lakh streetlights along 40,000 roads.

