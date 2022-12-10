  1. EPaper
Cyclone Mandous | Operations suspended for two hours at Chennai airport

Sixteen flights were diverted to Bengaluru and Hyderabad due to heavy cross winds and rain at Chennai airport under the influence of Cyclone Mandous

December 10, 2022 06:27 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Several flights were either delayed or diverted at Chennai airport on Saturday because of bad weather under the influence of Cyclone Mandous.

Several flights were either delayed or diverted at Chennai airport on Saturday because of bad weather under the influence of Cyclone Mandous. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

For two hours early on Saturday, Chennai airport had to suspend the departure and arrival operations as Cyclone Mandous was making landfall near the city.

According to officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m., on Saturday, operations were temporarily stopped due to heavy cross winds and rain and 16 flights had to be diverted to Bengaluru and Hyderabad. After that, operations were running normally and on schedule, the officials said.

“Flights which were scheduled to arrive in the city from various destinations such as Bahrain, Bengaluru, Kuala Lumpur, Thiruvananthapuram, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Indore, Colombo and New Delhi were diverted to either Bengaluru or Hyderabad during those two hours. These flights began arriving later in the day one after another. Of the 16 flights, three were cancelled,” an official said.

Several departure and arrival flights from midnight till the morning were delayed because of the cyclonic weather, the officials said. Despite the strong cross winds and rains, none of the major equipment in the airside was found damaged during inspection on Saturday afternoon. “We have been monitoring the water level in the Adyar river and a team has been available round the clock to check on the issues that emerge,” he said.

