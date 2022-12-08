Cyclone Mandous may impact several parts of the State

December 08, 2022 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - CHENNAI

With the cyclonic storm ‘Mandous’, brewing over the Bay of Bengal, likely to hit north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts around Saturday morning, intense rain may lash many districts of Tamil Nadu between Thursday and Saturday. The weather system may produce extremely heavy rain in a few districts on Friday.

‘Mandous’ is likely to cross between Puducherry and Sriharikota during early hours of Saturday. Weather models have predicted that it may cross the coast as a cyclonic storm. Places along the coast may experience squally winds with a speed of 65-75 kmph and going up to 85 kmph during landfall, said S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai.

Rain may lash from Thursday afternoon and pick up gradually. Heavy rain, above 21 cm, may peak on Friday in one or two places in Puducherry, Villupuram, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu. It may continue till Saturday afternoon until the weather system moves inland, he said.

While four places have been issued red-colour coded warning for torrential rain, the north coastline from Tiruvallur to Nagapattinam have been warned of strong winds on Friday.

The weather system has increased hopes of bridging the rain deficit over the State this monsoon season.

The cyclone may break the rain hiatus in Chennai and bring heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of the city on Friday and Saturday. The city’s maximum temperature remained close to normal of 29.1 degree Celsius on Wednesday. According to the India Meteorological Department, the deep depression may intensify into a cyclonic storm and reach southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coast by Thursday morning. It may continue to move towards the north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

As it may stay closer to the north coastal region, it would trigger heavy rain in several districts till the weekend. Various districts, including Cuddalore, Tiruvarur and Pudukkottai may experience heavy to very heavy rain (7-20 cm) on Thursday, and districts like Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Ariyalur may receive heavy rain.

Eight districts, including Chennai, Kallakurichi and Ranipet may have a downpour on Friday and 15 districts, including Delta region, may receive heavy rain. While rain of varied intensity may continue on Saturday, it is likely to decrease by evening.

The IMD has also warned fishermen not to venture into the sea. Squally wind with a speed reaching up to 60 kmph may start blowing over north coastal areas from Thursday. Strong winds with speed gusting up to 90 kmph may prevail till Saturday morning.

Holiday for schools

A holiday has been declared for schools in Tiruvarur district on Thursday in view of heavy rain alert.