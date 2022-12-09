Cyclone Mandous: Marina pathway for persons with disabilities damaged, Chennai Corporations plans redesign

December 09, 2022 01:58 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Following heavy rains in Chennai on Friday, the wooden structure, unveiled two weeks ago, was partly damaged; engineers from the civic body have assessed it and are looking into a redesign

The Hindu Bureau

A 10-metre stretch on the wooden pathway was damaged following the wind and rains on Friday | Photo Credit: Ragu R

The Greater Chennai Corporation is planning to redesign the 263-metre stretch of a wooden pathway, meant for persons with disabilities on the Marina beach, following damage to a portion of the structure caused by Cyclone Mandous on Friday.

Chennai Corporation engineers have assessed the damage, that is on less than 10 metres of the pathway. “We are planning to reduce the length of the pathway by 10 metres,“ said an official.

A portion of the pathway near the sea will be removed and the structure will be redesigned after clearance from senior officials and consultations with representatives of persons with disabilities.

As per Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms, a stronger structure with cement concrete is not permitted near the sea because of the nesting of Olive Ridley turtles in the stretch from the mouth of the Cooum River to the southern boundaries of the city.

The entire pathway was constructed using three types of wood, without using any reinforced cement concrete.

