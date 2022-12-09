Cyclone Mandous live updates | Weather warning downgraded to orange and yellow code for Saturday

December 09, 2022 09:16 am | Updated 10:48 am IST

With the cyclonic storm ‘Mandous’, brewing over the Bay of Bengal, likely to hit north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts around December 10, intense rain lashed many districts of Tamil Nadu since Thursday. The IMD in its forecast On December 9, predicted intense rain with intense spells of rain likely to occur at a few places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts, it said.

Four places have been issued red-colour coded warning for torrential rain, the north coastline from Tiruvallur to Nagapattinam have been warned of strong winds on Friday.

The weather system has increased hopes of bridging the rain deficit over the State this monsoon season.

Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in the South Coastal Andhra Pradesh in view of rain forecast under the influence of cyclonic storm ‘Mandous’. The district administrations are bracing for any possible eventuality as the weather system over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm on December 9 (Friday).

During landfall, the storm is likely to cause damages in the six alerted districts of Chittoor, Tirupati, Prakasam, Kadapa, Nellore, and Annamayya in Andhra Pradesh. Communication and power lines, thatched huts and trees are likely to be damaged

10:45 a.m.

10:33 a.m.

The weather warning downgraded to orange and yellow colour codes for Saturday

The weather warning has been downgraded to orange and yellow colour codes for Saturday. Light to moderate rains may occur at most places on Saturday.

Severe cyclonic storm Mandous is set to weaken into a cyclone, as it heads towards the north Tamil Nadu coast, and makes landfall around Mamallapuram between midnight on Friday and the early hours of Saturday.

10:27 a.m.

9:44 a.m.

9:34 a.m.

Chennai civic body issues precautionary measures, shuts parks, playgrounds

As the ‘Mandous Cyclone’ is likely to become severe and gather more intensity by Friday morning, the Greater Chennai Corporation issued precautionary measures and ordered to close all parks and playgrounds till further notice.

The Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner had a discussion with officials regarding precautionary measures to be taken in view Mandous Cyclone.

Chennai Corporation also asked people not to visit beaches tomorrow and also asked them to park cars in open areas and not under trees.

Meanwhile, all the schools and colleges will be closed on Friday in Puducherry and Karaikal in view of cyclone Mandous, said Education Minister A Namassivayam.— ANI

9:21 a.m.

9:02 a.m.

Water to be released from reservoirs

Water Resources Department plans to release 100 cusecs from Red Hills reservoir at 12 noon today as a precautionary measure. The department is expecting more inflow from catchment areas due to approaching Cyclone Mandous. At present, the reservoir is receiving an inflow of around 140 cusecs.

About 100 cusecs of water would be released from Chembarambakkam and Poondi reservoirs at noon. Water Resources Department has started releasing 100 cusecs from Porur lake as well since this morning

8:57 a.m.

8:53 a.m.

Holiday declared in schools and colleges

Dindigul Collector declared holiday for schools and colleges in Sirumalai and Kodaikanal regions. Also, holiday was declared today for Krishnagiri Education district, which includes schools in Kaveripattinam, Mathur, Bargur, and Krishnagiri.

For schools in Theni district and schools and colleges in Karur and Thoothukudi district, holidays were announced.