Cyclone Mandous | Five die due to rain-related incidents in and around Chennai  

December 10, 2022 02:19 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

CHENNAI

Five persons, including two of a family, have died due to rain-related incidents in Chennai and its suburbs, following Cyclone Mandous.

Police sources said a 42-year-old woman and her 29-year-old relative were electrocuted when they stepped on a high tension cable which snapped, and they were found lying on Seventh Main Road of Ram Nagar South, Madipakkam. The incident occurred late at night on Friday when the cyclone struck the city. The victims were identified as Lakshmi, 42 who is a construction labourer and her nephew Rajendran, 30.

Following information received, the staff at TANGEDCO suspended power supply and the police recovered the bodies and sent them to the Government Chromepet Hospital for post-mortems. The Madipakkam police have registered a case in this regard.

In a freak incident, an employee of an IT firm died, after a glass piece, dislodged from a window due to heavy winds, pierced his stomach.

The victim was identified as Vijayakumar, who was on night duty at his office on Friday night. Around 10.30 p.m., a long glass window panel was swaying due to the heavy winds. The victim rose from his seat and attempted to close the window. As he was doing this, due to the wind, the glass window broke and a piece of glass pierced his stomach. He died, since no one was there to attend to him in the night hours, said police sources.

Meanwhile, two young men from Bihar were reportedly electrocuted in a village near Sriperumbudur. The men were identified as Niranjankumar, 22 and Sugankumar, 24. They were staying and working at a private industrial unit in Pillaipakkam near Sriperumbudur. On Friday night, they accidentally stepped on a live wire that snapped from a power line and in the impact, they died on the spot. They were found by members of the public who were passingnin the area on Saturday morning. Sriperumpudur police have registered a case and investigating.

