Cyclone Mandous | Five die due to rain-related incidents in and around Chennai  

December 10, 2022 02:19 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Four persons were electrocuted, while one IT employee died when a piece of glass from a window that broke in the strong winds, pierced his stomach, police said

Sivaraman R 10065

CHENNAI

Five persons, including two of a family, have died due to rain-related incidents in Chennai and its suburbs, following Cyclone Mandous

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sources said a 42-year-old woman and her 29-year-old relative were electrocuted when they stepped on a high tension cable which snapped, and they were found lying on Seventh Main Road of Ram Nagar South, Madipakkam. The incident occurred late at night on Friday when the cyclone struck the city. The victims were identified as Lakshmi, 42 who is a construction labourer and her nephew Rajendran, 30. 

Following information received, the staff at TANGEDCO suspended power supply and the police recovered the bodies and sent them to the Government Chromepet Hospital for post-mortems. The Madipakkam police have registered a case in this regard. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a freak incident, an employee of an IT firm died, after a glass piece, dislodged from a window due to heavy winds, pierced his stomach.

The victim was identified as Vijayakumar, who was on night duty at his office on Friday night.  Around 10.30 p.m., a long glass window panel was swaying due to the heavy winds. The victim rose from his seat and attempted to close the window. As he was doing this, due to the wind, the glass window broke and a piece of glass pierced his stomach. He died, since no one was there to attend to him in the night hours, said police sources. 

Meanwhile, two young men from Bihar were reportedly electrocuted in a village near Sriperumbudur. The men were identified as Niranjankumar, 22 and Sugankumar, 24. They were staying and working at a private industrial unit in Pillaipakkam near Sriperumbudur. On Friday night, they accidentally stepped on a live wire that snapped from a power line and in the impact, they died on the spot. They were found by members of the public who were passingnin the area on Saturday morning. Sriperumpudur police have registered a case and investigating.

 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US