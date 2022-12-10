Cyclone Mandous! Chennai Metro Rail station roof, glass doors and sign boards damaged

  1. EPaper
CMRL teams carry out assessment of damage at 41 stations; the loss is estimated to be about ₹3.5 crore; no disruption in train services

December 10, 2022 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The roof of the Chennai Metro Rail station at Ekkatuthangal was damaged in the cyclone Mandous on Saturday.

The roof of the Chennai Metro Rail station at Ekkatuthangal was damaged in the cyclone Mandous on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Cyclone Mandous that caused gusty winds and rain in the city early on Saturday caused damage to Chennai Metro Rail stations on Friday night. The loss is estimated to be about ₹3.45 crore.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL), some of the roof sheets in the platform level at Ekkatuthangal, Little Mount, Guindy, CMBT and Koyambedu stations flew and some were damaged due to heavy winds after midnight.

“We managed to operate the train services without any disruptions till midnight after which the trains were stationed at the depot in Koyambedu. A team of officials was tracking the wind speed through the night from the Operation Control Centre and recorded the damages in each station,” an official said.

Signboards and a few other items in Anna Nagar, Arumbakkam and Thousand Lights Metro Rail stations were ruined. In a few other stations, tiles in the wall, pipes and glass doors broke as well. The officials have calculated provisional damage assessment at 41 stations.

“After midnight, gradually, as the wind speed got higher, many parts of the stations began to get damaged. We carried out an inspection on Saturday morning and we will take steps to repair them at the earliest,” he said.

Sources said the roof had to be given priority and had to be replaced soon because the rainwater could enter the platforms through the gaps causing inconvenience to passengers.

