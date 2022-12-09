Cyclone Mandous | Bus operations to be stopped on ECR, Mamallapuram, before and after landfall

December 09, 2022 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Transport Department will not be operating buses when Cyclone Mandous makes landfall around Mamallapuram on Friday night.

Trasnport Minister, S.S. Sivasankar, in a press release, has said that all bus operations would be stopped during the cyclone’s crossing the coast -- two hours before and after -- in and around Mamallapuram and on East Coast Road as part of safety measures. He also directed senior officials the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and the Villupuram State Transport Corporation to coordinate with the Revenue Department and police officials of Chengalpattu district administration to help safeguard the public from any mishaps.

Cyclone Mandous is headed toward the north Tamil Nadu coast, and is predicted to make landfall around Mamallapuram between midnight on Friday and the early hours of Saturday.