Cyclone Mandous: A green diary out of the debris

December 11, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

In American Beauty (1999), a black comedy dipped in satire, one of the characters Ricky Fitts (played by Wes Bentley) takes a video of a dead bird lying on the road. When another character is grossed out by this act, he explains that he could notice beauty in the broken and dead bird. Cut to December 9-10, Chennai, there was indeed a touch of beauty to the things that Cyclone Mandous left twisted, broken and even partially dead in spirit. On tree-lined avenues, besides the broken branches, the cyclone had left behind a carpet of flowers and leaves. There was such a carpet to be tread upon, at Beach Road, Besant Nagar-Adyar, particularly on a stretch where the cyclone had shaken up a millingtonia hortensis tree — known in regular conversation as the “tree jasmine”. This tree is in season, and the wind had scattered the delectably fair-looking and sweet-smelling flowers, which together with pink bougainvillea flowers made the most exquisite carpet. The greater beauty however lay in how residents swept the leaves fallen in front of their homes and commercial establishments into heaps — two examples coming from First Avenue in Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur and Dr Muthulakshi Salai in Adyar by easing conservancy workers’ burden.

On Kalaignar Karunanidhi Salai (known as ECR Link Road, as it connects OMR and ECR), there was another facet of understanding and cooperation — this time, between two line agencies. Fallen branches of a biancaea sappan tree — in regular conversation, sappanwood or Indian redwood — had been cut into neat pieces and arranged. On the same road, workers of Greater Chennai Corporation were seen similarly cutting the fallen branches of a samanea saman (a raintree) into orderly pieces for them to be carted away.

ECR Link Road comes under the purview of Tamil Nadu Road Development Company, and one GCC worker noted that both TNRDC and GCC workers are attending to the debris left behind by the cyclone.