Cyclone Fani won’t hit State’s coast, says IMD

Cyclone Fani will not hit the Tamil Nadu coast, said officials of the India Meteorological Department on Sunday.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology of the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), said, “The cyclone will not make landfall in Tamil Nadu. We will not have any direct impact because of this. But we may get some moderate rainfall in northern parts of the State when it nears the coast of northern Tamil Nadu.”

Minor respite from heat

As far as Chennai is concerned, the residents may get minor respite from the heat as there could be some mild showers for a day or two this week, he said.

The sky will remain partly cloudy.

While the maximum will be around 36 degree Celsius, the minimum temperature is likely to be 28 degree Celsius. The storm now lies about 910 km off the coast and it is likely to bring in only moderate rains to some parts of northern Tamil Nadu.

Change of direction

The cyclone may get as close as 300 km off the Tamil Nadu coast on April 30 and after that, there may occur a change of direction too, officials said.

Cyclone Fani is likely to turn into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’.

This may develop into an ‘extremely severe cyclone storm’ on Wednesday.

Fishermen told not to enter sea

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from April 29 to May 1. Also, fishermen in deep sea have been asked to return at the earliest.