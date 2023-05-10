ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclist knocked down by a speeding two-wheeler in Tiruvallur, dies

May 10, 2023 11:20 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - CHENNAI

The incident took place on the evening of May 8, and the victim died the following day, police said

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old cyclist, who was knocked down by a motorist on Monday, May 8, died on Tuesday, May 9. The Podhaturpet police station in Tiruvallur district have filed a case against the motorist, and an investigation is underway.  

A police official of the Podhaturpet station said N. Nagabhushanam, a resident of Mel Nedungal village, was returning home after attending to some work in Jangalapalli village on Monday evening, when a two-wheeler driven rashly by a man, Shanmugam, hit him. In the impact, Nagabhushanam was knocked down from him cycle and suffered serious head injuries.

The victim was immediately he was taken to a private hospital for first aid treatment and was brought home on Tuesday morning. However, when his daughter Bhagyalakshmi tried to give him his lunch, she found him dead. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s daughter, the Podhaturpet police station have arrested Shanmugam. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US