Cyclist knocked down by a speeding two-wheeler in Tiruvallur, dies

The incident took place on the evening of May 8, and the victim died the following day, police said

May 10, 2023 11:20 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 55-year-old cyclist, who was knocked down by a motorist on Monday, May 8, died on Tuesday, May 9. The Podhaturpet police station in Tiruvallur district have filed a case against the motorist, and an investigation is underway.  

A police official of the Podhaturpet station said N. Nagabhushanam, a resident of Mel Nedungal village, was returning home after attending to some work in Jangalapalli village on Monday evening, when a two-wheeler driven rashly by a man, Shanmugam, hit him. In the impact, Nagabhushanam was knocked down from him cycle and suffered serious head injuries.

The victim was immediately he was taken to a private hospital for first aid treatment and was brought home on Tuesday morning. However, when his daughter Bhagyalakshmi tried to give him his lunch, she found him dead. 

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s daughter, the Podhaturpet police station have arrested Shanmugam. 

Chennai / road accident / road safety

