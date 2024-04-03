ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclist knocked down and killed by a speeding car in Chennai

April 03, 2024 12:44 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 22-year-old was cycling on the Maduravoyal Bypass Road near Kundrathur, when he was knocked down by a car and killed on the spot, police said; the car driver has been arrested

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old cyclist was knocked down and killed after being hit by a speeding car on the Maduravoyal Bypass Road near Kundrathur on Tuesday, April 2, 2023. The Chromepet Traffic Investigation Police have arrested a 30-year-old postgraduate student of a private college for causing the accident. 

Police said S. Rahul, a resident of Kodambakkam, had recently finished college. H,e along with his friends, were engaged in fitness activities like cycling on the Maduravoyal Bypass Road regularly.

On Tuesday morning at around 5 a.m. Rahul, along with his friends, was cycling, when a car driven by S. Adithyan hit him from behind on the bypass road near Kundrathur. In the impact Rahul was thrown off his vehicle and was killed on the spot. His friends alerted the Chromepet Traffic Investigation police who sent the body to Government Chromepet Hospital. 

During the investigation, police found that the driver of the car, Adithyan, a native of Madhya Pradesh was pursuing a postgraduation programme at a private college near Maraimalai Nagar. He had been proceeding to the college along with his friend, from Dr. MGR Chennai Central station. He claimed he did not see the cyclist in front him. 

