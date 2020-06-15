Cycling, anyone? Fancy bikes to be available for hire soon

In an attempt to motivate larger numbers of people into taking up cycling, a company plans to roll out chain-less and puncture-proof bikes on the city's roads.

SmartBike Mobility will soon be launching state-of-the-art electric bicycles and 500 new-generation bikes that are chain-less, puncture-proof and come with alloy wheels. It has 500 bicycles across Chennai.

SmartBike launched its operations in February 2019 with 250 bikes and 25 bike stations, in collaboration with the Greater Chennai Corporation, after winning a tender for public bike-sharing. It has 500 bikes and 79 bike stations.

“We expect that with social distancing and hygiene requirement norms catching on, people will prefer bike-sharing over public transport, which can significantly drive our efforts,” said Dharmin Dontamsetti, co-founder and managing director, SmartBike Mobility.

“We sanitise our bikes thoroughly at regular intervals with disinfectant. We have a team in place dedicated for this purpose. Nevertheless, we advise our customers as well to sanitise the handlebar grips and seat before riding,” he added.

According to Mr. Dontamsetti, in the current scenario, cycling was the safest mode of public transport. The overall climate of economic stress would also push people into opting for affordable yet hygienic public transport options, he said. China had witnessed a 187% uptick in bike-sharing post the lockdown in Beijing, while New York had seen a spike of 52%.