Cycling and running in the shadow of infrastructural development

February 24, 2024 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST

‘A break from cycling’

Vicky Siva, a core team member of cycling group WCCG - Chennai Cyclists, used to cycle twice a day from his home in Pallikaranai to his workplace in Thiruvanmiyur. Along with many other cyclists from the region, he has taken a break from cycling. Chennai Metro Rail work chug-chugged into the region, cycling has taken a back seat.

Vicky notes that during the pandemic WCCG noticed interest in cycling. Its chapters increased. “Now, people hesitate to take their cycles out because of safety reasons on the road. Concerns over safety is high on OMR and Porur,” says Vicky. “The OMR chapter, for instance, had close to 50 active cyclists. Now, it has reduced to 10.”

East Coast Road, a favourite hangout for most fitness groups, poses its own set of challenge with bottlenecks on some of the stretches.

As the lane on ECR dedicated to cycling in the morning hours on Saturday and Sunday ceases to exist, motivation to head to this road for cycling has dwindled.

“We understand that infrastructure work is important for the city and will take time but at least ensure there is no wrong-side driving, levy hefty fines on such motorists,” says Vicky.

‘Safety in numbers’

“As a group, we have considerably reduced the number of long-distance runs. We have not been to Marina Beach for a run for months,” says Revathy Balakrishnan, a member of Boat Club Dreamers since 2015.

Infrastructure work, lack of safety on roads and fear of dogs are among reasons running as a group has lost its charm.

Recently, Revathy’s friend was almost hit by a speeding taxi on the Kotturpuram bridge. “There is safety in numbers, so if we do not have enough people to run then I would prefer hitting the roads within Boat Club Area,” says Revathy, a resident of Nandanam.

“Chamiers Road was a favourite ‘running track’ for the group. Now we avoid taking that road as it has reduced considerably in width due to Metro work,” she says.

Members run from Kotturpuram Tree Park to AMM Matriculation School, a distance of 1.3 km.

‘Scaling down activities’

“Come what may, let us train hard, run far (and sometimes fast too) and have fun,” says a note on Medavakkam Dreamers’s page. Due to infrastructure work in their neck of the woods, this chapter of Dream Runners has scaled down its activities.

Major infrastructure work of is under way in the three sections — Mambakkam, Thoraipakkam-Pallavaram Radial Road and Shollinganallur — that it considers its stomping ground. “This year, we must have done two to three long-distance runs,” says Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Perumbakkam.

Running groups explore new places to break the monotony but after the pandemic, the choices have become limited.

With restricted road width and vehicular traffic coming in the wrong direction, Rajesh says running on roads is almost impossible.

For the thrill of long-distance runs, members meet on Medavakkam-Velachery flyover. “The flyover is over 2 kilometres long and we do repeats,” says Rajesh, adding that ECR is another option but getting there is time-consuming.

Radha Nagar Park is where all the running enthusiasts meet for training.

A good network of roads is required to keep the runners motivated to continue running, especially those new to the group.

‘New meeting points’

For running groups from Porur, hitting the road on weekends for a long-distance run (typically, 20-km long) meant meeting at Prestige Bellavista in Iyyapanthangal around 4.30 a.m. and heading to Besant Nagar or T. Nagar. The stretches were less crowded and there was the added advantage of meeting members of other running groups. “We are missing those routes now,” says a resident of Iyyapanthangal. The route to Nandambakkam is also avoided.

Since November 2023, Kathipara Urban Square in Guindy is the new meeting point of this Porur-based running group. From here they head to Besant Nagar. “Changing the destination means we lose 30 minutes but that is the only way to continue with long-distance runs. As there is no Metro Rail work on this stretch, we find it convenient to run there,” he says.

The runners have identified stretches in Kattupakkam (Oil Mill Road, Noombal Road and a stretch near Aravind Eye Hospital) and Porur Toll Road to continue with their running routine. But these stretches pose their own challenges. “For the two-km stretch near Aravind Eye Hospital, we have to be careful as stray dogs chase us. Likewise unless we are a large group we avoid the Porur Toll Road as mobile thefts have been reported from that section,” he says.

