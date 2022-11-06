Cycle rally raises awareness about dyslexia

Cycle rally being flagged off by V. Nandakumar, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, at the Island Grounds in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Early on Sunday morning, over 200 people came together at the Island Grounds to cycle for a cause. The #CycleForDyslexia rally aimed to raise awareness about dyslexia, and was organised to mark World Dyslexia Awareness Month which was observed world over in October.

“Our focus this year was to highlight dyslexic thinking as a 21st century skill. We want people to understand that dyslexia should not be looked at as just a weakness,” said Arun Fernandez, founder, D Learners, an organisation working for children with dyslexia.

He further said that this year’s theme for the World Dyslexia Awareness Month would help realign their focus on how individuals, organisations and the education system have continued to break through differences in learning styles and find more ways to celebrate these differences.

The D Learners partnered with WCCG (We are Chennai Cycling Group), Smart Bike, CSIM, the Museum of Possibilities on Kamarajar Salai where the rally concluded, and also collaborated with other organisations working on dyslexia across the country for the rally.

Apart from members of the WCCG, college students, volunteers, and wheelchair users participated in the rally. V.Nandakumar, IRS Officer, flagged off the rally.

At the Museum of Possibilities, the participants were given a tour of the space which is a demonstration centre for assistive devices and technology for persons with disabilities.

Simulations of how a person with dyslexia would read, write or do maths were also kept, which the participants could engage with.