Cycle rally raises awareness about dyslexia

People should understand that dyslexia should not be looked at as just a weakness, says D Learners’ founder

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 06, 2022 20:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Cycle rally being flagged off by V. Nandakumar, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, at the Island Grounds in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

ADVERTISEMENT

Early on Sunday morning, over 200 people came together at the Island Grounds to cycle for a cause. The #CycleForDyslexia rally aimed to raise awareness about dyslexia, and was organised to mark World Dyslexia Awareness Month which was observed world over in October. 

“Our focus this year was to highlight dyslexic thinking as a 21st century skill. We want people to understand that dyslexia should not be looked at as just a weakness,” said Arun Fernandez, founder, D Learners, an organisation working for children with dyslexia.

He further said that this year’s theme for the World Dyslexia Awareness Month would help  realign their focus on how individuals, organisations and the education system have continued to break through differences in learning styles and find more ways to celebrate these differences.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The D Learners partnered with WCCG (We are Chennai Cycling Group), Smart Bike, CSIM, the Museum of Possibilities on Kamarajar Salai where the rally concluded, and also collaborated with other organisations working on dyslexia across the country for the rally.

Apart from members of the WCCG, college students, volunteers, and wheelchair users participated in the rally. V.Nandakumar, IRS Officer, flagged off the rally. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

At the Museum of Possibilities, the participants were given a tour of the space which is a demonstration centre for assistive devices and technology for persons with disabilities.

Simulations of how a person with dyslexia would read, write or do maths were also kept, which the participants could engage with. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app