‘Cycle miss’ still taking students along on a journey of learning 

September 02, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST

In Choolaimedu, N Jayalakshmi is a familiar face on “slow wheels”. The 72-year-old retired primary school headmistress can be spotted cycling around the neighbourhood, sari-clad. Those even faintly acquainted with her would know her as ‘cycle miss’, a moniker she received when she was a teacher, and one that has stuck to this day, as the bicycle has remained her constant companion.

“As I am getting old, I have restricted my movements in my bicycle, but to travel to the market and other places in the neighbourhood, I still prefer the bicycle,” says the teacher who retired from Chennai Primary School at Puliyur in Kodambakkam.

For close to three decades, the teacher has been rolling out the red carpet to children from Corporation and aided schools to a space in her building where free classes are offered. ‘Kalam Pasarai’, as it is known, mentors students in curricular and co-curricular activities till they graduate from college. Many of the students who have benefited from this free tuition centre have returned to it to teach other students.

“It is their way of thanking the centre for moulding them,” says Jayalakshmi, who has served as teacher for 37 years.

Sisters V Sindhuja and V Madhumidha are beneficiaries of Kalam Pasarai. Since their primary school days, the two have been coached by Jayalakshmi. “We are first generation learners and the teacher encouraged us to participate in oratorical, essay, dance and drawing competitions,” says Sindhuja, who works for a corporate house.

Jayalakshmi’s late parents were differently-abled. As Jayalakshmi has three siblings, the family was undergoing considerable stress on the finance front. She faced many hardships to study and be on her own feet and thinks this is her small way of giving back to society. “Primary classes are the foundation for any child and I always loved what I was doing,” says Jayalakshmi, a spinster.

Knowing her love for the bicycle, the school management gifted her a scale model of a cycle when she retired from the institution.

The septuagenarian has very few students coming to the centre now as she is busy with other educational work as part of Nallor Vattam, a not-for-profit organisation that she has been a part of for some years.

“Here too I connect with schools and students; in fact the reach is much larger,” she says.

Under the initiative, Corporation schools are selected for a series of programmes to transform them into a model school by engaging parents, students, teachers and the community around it.

They also identify students known for innovative thinking for a young scientist programme.

