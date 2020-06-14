Cycle mechanic serves free cups of herbal health drink to passers-by

At the repair shop. Photo: special arrangement

Twice a week — Monday and Friday —a cycle repair shop at Venketachalam Main Road in Thirumullaivoyal abutting Puzhal lake goes into overdrive, attending to a flurry of customers, between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.

They spend a few minutes at the shop that also sells newspapers and magazines. Passers-by also stop by to take a break, every time they cross this shop, between those hours on those two days. They aren’t out there to have cycles repaired, but to sip a cup of hot herbal drink, free-of-cost.

Fifty four-year-old K. Moses, a long-time resident of the neighbourhood and a cycle repair mechanic, has been distributing Kabasara herbal health drink to residents since the lockdown got under way. Not that he has deep pockets — on an average, Moses earns somewhere between ₹500 and ₹ 700 every day — but he likes to spare whatever little he has as reserve if there is a social cause on the horizon, especially when a resident welfare association is part of the matrix.

“With the meagre income and savings I buy the herbal health powder once a week for free distribution,” explains Moses. He plans to continue serving this drink that is said to boost immunity.

A few members of Venketachalam Nagar Residents Welfare Association can be seen helping Moses with this initiative. The volunteers would be around wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

On an average, around 400 people are served the drink on each of those special days.

When lockdown was strictly enforced, Moses teamed up with local health officials to serve the health drink to residents.

“Free distribution of health drink is not the only one thing he has been doing; sometime ago, he donated ₹1,000 from his income to support residents in installing CCTV cameras in the neighbourhood,” says V. Giri Ravanan, president of Venketachalam Nagar Residents Welfare Association.

A native of Ongole near Nellore district in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Moses moved to the city after his marriage more than three decades ago. He was a mason and plumber before he took over the cycle repair shop from his son, M. Jebakumar.