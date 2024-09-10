Cyberfraudsters attempt to con Judge of Madras High Court 

Cyber fraudsters attempted to dupe a judge of Madras High Court by calling her on mobile phone and demanding money to get away from a criminal case claimed to be registered by Mumbai Police.

The Cyber Crime Wing of Greater Chennai City Police have registered a case and taken up for investigation, sources confirmed.

Krishnan, personal assistant of the judge Justice R.N.Manjula, lodged a complaint on her behalf. On September 1, she received a call on her mobile phone from an unknown person who claimed to be from TRAI (Telephone Regulatory Authority of India). Without knowing that the person on the other end was a judge, the caller claimed that there was an FIR in Andheri, Mumbai for misusing a mobile number that was obtained in her name.

Then the caller narrated the alleged contents of the FIR to her that a mobile number registered in her name was being used for circulating advertisements and harassing texts. The caller said police interrogation should be conducted with her in connection with the case and forced the judge to contact herself to another number which was claimed to be of Andheri police.

Without waiting further, the fraudster immediately called her over whatsapp and insisted she attend the enquiry. The person on the other side claimed to be a police officer of Andheri and spoke in an intimidating tone. The caller asked her to share her Aadhaar details. Then she snapped her call after saying that she would contact the local police in Chennai and get back, police sources said.

A complaint was lodged with the police seeking to trace the fraudsters and arrest them. Police launched an investigation following the complaint.

