Cyber fraudsters target pilgrims by offering to book helicopter services to Char Dham 

April 27, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST

Cyber fraudsters are now cheating gullible pilgrims by creating fake websites that claim to offer online helicopter ticket booking services for visiting the famous Char Dham and the holy shrine of Vaishno Devi temple.

The Cyber Crime Wing of Tamil Nadu Police has issued an advisory according to which fraudsters use search engine optimisation techniques to make their websites show up when pilgrims search for booking websites. When victims click on links of such websites, they are prompted to enter their personal information and financial details for booking tickets. When the details are entered, the page is redirected to WhatsApp chat via API(Application Programming Interface).

The fraudsters pose themselves as executives from the helicopter booking company and discuss payment details with the victims to proceed with booking. Further, the fraudsters make use of Indian phone numbers and display pictures of holy shrines or goddesses to appear as legitimate company.

Finally, the fraudsters ask victims for payment via UPI and once the payment is made, fake PDF tickets are sent to the victims. After this, the fraudsters switch off their phones and remain unreachable, the advisory said.

Additional Director General of Police, Cyber Crime Wing, Sanjay Kumar said, “Public are advised to use always trusted websites only and verify the legitimacy of the company before booking tickets and update security patches regularly. They should always check for the padlock icon in the address bar for secured websites.”

Police have advised people not to click on links from suspicious e-mails/messages as they could lead to compromised pages. Report any cybercrime frauds on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal www.cybercrime.gov.in portal and follow @tncybercrimeoff on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to know more about safety tips.