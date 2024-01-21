Cyber Fraudsters swindle ₹5,000 from wife of former-DGP

January 21, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - CHENNAI

The Nolambur police have registered a case against an unidentified cyber fraudster for allegedly swindling ₹5,000 from the wife of a former Director-General of Police by sending a text message with a phishing link.

According to the police, the victim, M. Rani Mahendran, from Nolambur, is the wife of retired Director-General of Police Mahendran.

On December 12 last year, Ms. Rani got a text message on her mobile phone claiming that she had won reward points from a nationalised bank in which she had an account.

When she clicked on the link, it directed her to a website that asked her for a one-time password (OTP) to confirm her mobile number.

She submitted the OTP and ₹5,000 was debited from her account without her authorisation.

Following her complaint, the Nolambur police registered a case and launched a search for the suspects.