Cyber crimes overtaking conventional ones, says City Police Commissioner

City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan on Friday said the number of cyber crimes were increasing, overtaking traditional crimes like murder and robbery.

An awareness campaign CD was launched by Mr. Viswanathan and M.M. Murugappan, executive chairman, Murugappa Group.

The launch was part of the #GoodNetizenGoodCitizen initiative, a campaign by the Murugappa Group, in association with the Greater Chennai Police. The campaign aims to raise social awareness on the responsible use of social media and internet.

After launching the video, Mr. Viswanathan said the objective was to let young girls and women know that they should be aware of the dangers of sharing personal and sensitive information/pictures online.

People should be careful with their financial information/passwords/pin numbers, he added.

“Nowadays, many people have interactions and friendships over social media without seeing each other or meeting in person. Cyber crimes in social media or other online spaces are increasing, compared to conventional crimes such as murders and robberies. It will increase in the future. To prevent such crimes, awarness is the only solution,” said Mr. Viswanathan.

He added that social media should be used only for a good cause and that people should not share unverified information, since it would create tension.

Mr. Murugappan said: “As much as we need to be good and responsible citizens, we also need to be good netizens. There is an inherent internal discipline that can go astray if social media is used irresponsibly. This is not just an issue in Chennai, or India, it is an issue right across the world.”