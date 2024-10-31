Cyber Crime Wing unearths Punjab-based cyber fraud network; two men arrested from Chandigarh

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Tamil Nadu Police have unearthed a cyber fraud network operating out of Punjab and arrested two men of Chandigarh.

Sandeep Mittal, Additional Director-General of Police, Cyber Crime Wing, said: “It is a ‘digital arrest scam’ in which a fraudster impersonates as a TRAI customer service executive, threatening to suspend the victim’s phone number because he was involved in a money laundering case and demanding payment to drop charges against the victim.”

In this case, a suspect, pretending to be a TRAI representative, made a call and told the victim that his phone connection would be suspended and legal action would be taken for involvement in a money laundering case. To avoid the charges, the victim was instructed to contact a “CBI officer” on a WhatsApp video call. During the video call, the fraudster appeared in a police uniform and instructed the victim to isolate himself because he was in “digital custody”.

The fraudster also threatened the victim by showing fake documents, including a fake Supreme Court arrest warrant and fake documents from the RBI, falsely implicating the victim in a money laundering case. The victim was pressured to deposit money into the fraudsters’ bank account in order to “prove” his innocence.

Believing the claims, the victim transferred ₹1 crore in “verification charges”, which the fraudsters said would be returned. After the transfer, the victim realised the scam and filed a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

A First Information Report was registered at the Cyber Crime Wing Headquarters, Chennai. A special team found the beneficiary bank account involved in the fraudulent transaction, belonging to D and D Enterprises, which was registered in the name of Pardeep Singh, 24, of Rajasthan, living in Chandigarh.

The team rushed to Chandigarh and, with the help of the Cyber Crime Police Station, Chandigarh, arrested Pardeep Singh, and his associate Yashdeep Singh, also aged 24.

The investigation revealed that Pardeep and Yashdeep were instructed to open mule bank accounts. Pardeep opened seven bank accounts and obtained 7 SIM cards in the name of D and D Enterprises, while Yashdeep opened over 20 bank accounts, with SIM cards, in the name of YDS Logistics. All were given to the main accused in exchange for a commission of ₹1 lakh per account.

“The investigation is under way to trace the prime accused in the scam. We are investigating whether the gang has international links,” Mr. Mittal said.

Pardeep and Yashdeep were remanded in judicial custody. A sum of ₹23 lakh was retrieved from their bank accounts.